Aggie Softball scheduled for 10 national broadcasts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball is scheduled to be aired nationally within the ESPN family of networks 10 times throughout the 2023 season.

Davis Diamond will be showcased in six home contests, while the Aggies can be seen four times on the road. Nine games will air on the SEC Network, while the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational opener against Oklahoma State will be on ESPNU. The Maroon & White can be seen a second time in Clearwater on Feb. 18 against USF on the SEC Network.

Conference home games aired on the SEC Network include Tennessee (April 1), Missouri (April 30) and the Mississippi State series during Easter weekend beginning Saturday, April 8-10.

Road contests include Arkansas (March 11), South Carolina (April 15) and Ole Miss (April 22).

First round and quarterfinal games of the SEC Tournament are scheduled to air on the SEC Network, while the semifinal games and championship game is slated for ESPN2.

Majority of games not nationally televised are available on SEC Network+ with Will Johnson and Tori Vidales on the call. SEC Network+ is available through the WatchESPN app and SECNetwork.com and fans must sign in with their credentials from a participating TV provider to access SEC Network+.

The Aggies open the season with the Texas A&M Invitational beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. against Tarleton. A complete 2023 schedule can be found on 12thMan.com.

Texas A&M Nationally Televised Games

February 16 – vs. Oklahoma State (ESPNU, 9 a.m.)

February 18 – vs. USF (SECN, 9:30 a.m.)

March 11 – at Arkansas (SECN, 7 p.m.)

April 1 – vs. Tennessee (SECN, 1 p.m.)

April 8 – vs. Mississippi State (SECN, 7 p.m.)

April 9 – vs. Mississippi State (SECN, 2 p.m.)

April 10 – vs. Mississippi State (SECN, 6 p.m.)

April 15 – at South Carolina (SECN, 1 p.m.)

April 22 – at Ole Miss (SECN, 1 p.m.)

April 30 – vs. Missouri (SECN, 5 p.m.)

