Aggies host Texas A&M Invitational to open season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie softball team will host the Texas A&M Invitational to open the 2023 season beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. against Tarleton at Davis Diamond.

Texas A&M is led by first-year head coach Trisha Ford who arrived to Aggieland after spending six seasons at Arizona State. Ford is three victories away from win No. 400 boasting a career record of 397-226-1. Nine letterwinners return from a 2022 Aggie squad that posted a 31-28 ledger that included an NCAA Regional final appearance. Eleven newcomers have made Aggieland their home, including six transfers and five true freshmen.

Michigan State, Northern Kentucky, Tarleton and Texas A&M-Commerce visit the Brazos Valley. The Spartans are led by Texas A&M alum Sharonda McDonald-Kelley (2004-07). ‘Sho’ finished her career as a four-time All-Big 12 selection and remains the Aggie all-time record holder with 153 stolen bases. The speedster was also successful in 73 consecutive stolen base attempts, which is the second-longest streak in NCAA history. This weekend marks the first meetings in Texas A&M history against Northern Kentucky, Tarleton and Texas A&M-Commerce.

Texas A&M boasts a 92-37 (.720) record at Davis Diamond since it opened on April 27, 2018. The Aggies posted an impressive .727 winning percentage at home in 2022, finishing with a 24-9 mark at Davis Diamond.

Returning starters senior Morgan Smith, juniors Trinity Cannon and Rylen Wiggins and sophomore Koko Wooley each started every game they appeared in last season. Cannon and Wiggins started all 59 games, while Wooley and Smith started 58 games. Most notably, Smith has started 138 games and Wiggins has started 113 games in their careers.

Junior Bre Warren is back after missing the 2022 season due to injury. In 2021, Warren garnered SEC All-Freshman Team and All-SEC Second Team honors after making 47 starts in 49 appearances and batting .308 with 28 RBI, 11 doubles and three home runs.

Oklahoma State transfer Julia Cottrill leads a group of newcomers behind the plate that include true freshmen Gracyn Coleman and Riley Valentine. Cottrill, a junior, has started 121 games in 127 appearances and boasts a .994 career fielding percentage, while only allowing seven passed balls.

Fans can purchase one full price adult ticket at the Davis Diamond ticket window and bring up to four kids to the game for free. Only available as a walk up sale on the day of the game, no advance purchases. Stay after Sunday’s game for a chance to run the bases at Davis Diamond.

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 100 points at every game this season, while Saturday games are worth 50 points.

Lot 100m is free, while any parking in Reed Arena lots are $5 cash. Free parking is available in Reed Arena lots with a valid parking placard or valid A&M permit, and permit holders are asked to “Show Their Barcode” to an attendant as they enter to park at Reed Arena.

