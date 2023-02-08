Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn.

(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for two teen boys who they say were kidnapped.

WMC reports Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday.

Taveion is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie with black jeans. Traveion is 5′3″ and 123 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black jeans.

The boys are believed to be with their mom Felicia Wilson and godmother Damelia Hurt.

Both are wanted by Jackson Police Department for kidnapping and are believed to be in an older model silver Chevy Impala.

If you know where any of them may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

