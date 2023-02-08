Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes

Several residents in north Bryan and northeast Brazos County reached out to KBTX today to ask where loud, repeated booms were originating.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week some Bryan residents were trying to figure out where a foul stench was coming from, but a new mystery surfaced on Tuesday.

Several residents in north Bryan and northeast Brazos County reached out to KBTX today to ask where loud, repeated booms were originating.

We have reached out to several city and county officials to ask if they know where the source of the noise is coming from but nobody has been able to confirm it.

One resident said 8 to 10 “loud booms” were heard around noon in the Copperfield area.

“There were some loud booms today on the north side of Bryan at approximately 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm. My wife and her coworkers heard it,” said another.

In a message received on Facebook, another resident wrote, “I was wondering if you had any information about some loud banging heard outside around Highway 21. All my coworkers heard it continuously for about an hour and one of my coworkers said it’s been going on since around 12 pm.”

In an email to the newsroom, a viewer wrote, “I live at bullseye center of Wixon Valley. This afternoon I heard twenty or more very loud booms sounding like bombs exploding. The sounds were coming from southwest of me. There were a few that had two or three explosions in rapid succession. There was not any rumbling like thunder. They were much too powerful to be any fireworks. I would like to know what was the cause of that.”

Stephanie Nicole lives in an area between Bryan and Wixon Valley and described the noises as “bomb sounds” that rattled her house. You can see her video sent to us in the post below.

Do you have information that could help us solve this mystery? Did you hear it? Send us an email: news@kbtx.com

