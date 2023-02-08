College Station edges Magnolia West on the pitch 3-2

(KBTX)
By Jimmy Pollard, College Station ISD
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team improved to 2-3 in district play with a 3-2 victory over Magnolia West Tuesday evening in Magnolia.

The Cougs got on the board first when Olivia Feagin scored off of her corner kick midway through the first half.

The Mustangs tied up the game at 1-1 with 10 minutes left in the half.

The Cougs went up 2-1 just before the half when Chelsea Fanning hit a low shot just inside the post, Eli Dang had the assist.

The Cougs increased their lead when Taylor Jennings collected a nice through ball from Feagin, Jennings then fired her shot into the top right corner to make the score 3-1.

The Mustang’s scored their second goal midway through the second half.

The Cougars JV lost 2-1 to the Mustangs, with Amy Parra getting the Cougar goal.

Next up for the Cougars will be a home game against Rudder, the JV will play at 5:00 p.m. and the varsity at 7:00 p.m.

