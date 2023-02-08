Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6
It happened near Rock Prairie Road.
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the southbound lanes of Highway 6 in College Station.
It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if any other vehicles were involved but the roads were wet due to recent rain.
A horse trailer from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the scene to assist with the cleanup efforts.
