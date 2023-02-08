Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say

Officers arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired. (Source: KOMO)
By Mo Haider
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KOMO) – A woman died after a multi-car pileup in Seattle Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired.

According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an SUV, causing it to collide with a landscaping truck.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

A 25-year-old woman riding in the SUV was also taken to the hospital, where she died.

The forklift driver was booked into jail for vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several residents in north Bryan and northeast Brazos County reached out to KBTX today to ask...
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
State Sen. Charles Schwertner was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
The College Station Fire Department said an electric skateboard battery caused the fire.
Electric skateboard battery sparks fire in College Station apartment
While natural gas is odorless, a nontoxic chemical that gets added does smell. This is called...
Residents hope for better communication after gas smell from Bryan recycling center
He was charged with driving while intoxicated
State Senator’s attorney releases statement following DWI arrest

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with Vice President Kamala Harris after the State of the Union...
Biden rallies workers in Wisconsin after big speech
Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus...
Day care in Canada struck by city bus; 2 children dead
Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams
Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
Bail $300K for former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor in sexual abuse case
If you live in a state that gave out special rebates in 2022, wait to file.
You may want to wait before filing your taxes