Get creative and shine at the Arts Council

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re interested in having your art on display or just want to be a part of an artsy community, The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is the place to be.

Executive Director Sheree Boegner shares the Arts Council is for any and everyone wanting to enjoy art.

“We have pottery that is art. We have music that is art. An architect, think about all the drawing they have to do to make things happen. So pretty much anything that you can think of, we can display.”

The executive director says it’s easy for people to join.

“Not only do we have a gallery at our main location we have community galleries and how we select those people is through our memberships,” said Boegner.

Boegner says by joining the Art Council is a great way to emerge yourself into the community, and she says they are open to all creative ideas.

“You don’t have to be a member for your work to go in our main gallery.”

But if you would like to join, Boegner says they have a variety of membership options.

