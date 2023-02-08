Human remains possibly found in Sam Houston National Forest

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The following release has been distributed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office:

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently at the Sam Houston National Forest near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149 in reference to the possible discovery of human bone remains.

A TxDOT worker made the discovery and called law enforcement.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit and Investigators with the Crime Scene Unit are on location and believe they are human bones.

No other information is available at this time, including the identity, gender, and cause of death.

