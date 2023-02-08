Impress your valentine with a delicious, low-cost dinner

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking to make something delicious for a significant other or yourself on Valentine’s Day, it doesn’t have to come with a big price tag. Lisa Fritz with the HEB Cooking Connection shared how to bring the restaurant feel to your home for half the price.

She prepared sweet and savory dishes including strawberry cream crepes, grilled chicken cordon bleu and pasta alla tartufi, grilled steak with three sauces and truffle roasted asparagus or potatoes and lobster tails with truffle mac and cheese.

Take a look at her step-by-step process below.

Strawberry Cream Crepes

Ingredients:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup water

3 eggs

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup heavy cream, whipped

4 cups sliced strawberries

Directions:

Place flour, milk, water, eggs, melted butter, and salt into a blender; blend until smooth and set aside.

Beat confectioners’ sugar, cream cheese, lemon juice, lemon zest, and vanilla with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Gently fold in whipped cream.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or non-stick skillet over medium heat.

Pour or scoop batter onto the griddle, using approximately 2 tablespoons for each crepe. Tip and rotate the pan to spread batter as thinly as possible. Flip over when batter is set and edges begin to brown. Continue cooking until bottom begins to brown. Stack finished crepes on a plate; cover with a damp towel.

Fill each crepe with 1/4 cup sliced strawberries and 1/3 cup cream cheese filling. Roll up and top with a dollop of cream cheese filling and more sliced strawberries.

Chef’s Tip: Purchased crepes can be substituted for crepe batter.

Grilled Chicken Cordon Bleu & Pasta alla Tartufi

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded thin

Olive oil

Adams Reserve House Rub

1/2 pound triple crème cheese or brie, thinly sliced

2 lemons, halved

8 paper-thin slices prosciutto

1/4 pound baby arugula

Directions:

Heat the grill to high. Brush the chicken on both sides with oil and season with House Rub to taste. Grill until slightly charred on both sides and just cooked through, about 2 minutes per side. Put a few slices of cheese on each breast, close the cover and let it melt slightly, about 40 seconds. Brush the cut side of lemons with oil and grill, cut side down until golden brown and slightly charred, about 45 seconds. Put the chicken on large serving plates, top each breast with 2 slices of prosciutto and some arugula. Squeeze the grilled lemon on top and drizzle with olive oil.

Che’s Tip: Fresh spinach can be substituted for the arugula. Havarti cheese can be substituted for the Brie.

Pasta alla Tartufi

Ingredients:

1 package angel hair pasta or pasta of your choice

1/2 cup Rustico Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2-3 teaspoons Sabatino Truffle (Zest or Truffle Salt, your choice)

1/4 - 1/2 cup reserved pasta water

Directions:

Boil pasta in plenty of boiling salty water Reserve a small amount of the pasta water before draining.

Return the drained pasta to the pot with the heat turned off. Add oil and enough of the reserved pasta water to make an emulsion. Season with Sabatino Truffle to taste. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Optional: Add Roasted Veggies or serve with grilled Portobello Mushrooms for a complete meal.

Grilled Steak with Three Sauces & Truffle Roasted Asparagus or Potatoes

Ingredients:

2 H-E-B Prime Steaks

2 Tablespoons Adams Reserve House Rub

1/4 cup Rustico Olive Oil

1 tablespoon Red Wine Vinegar, to taste

2 tablespoons Adams Reserve Chimichurri Seasoning, to taste

1 clove fresh garlic, minced, or more to taste

Orti di Calabria Mushroom Ragu

Orti di Calabria Green Peppercorn sauce

Directions:

Season steaks with Adams Reserve House Rub, set aside.

For chimichurri sauce, blend olive oil, red wine vinegar, chimichurri rub, and garlic in a small bowl and set aside.

Grill steaks and cook 4-6 minutes to desired level of doneness. Allow steaks to rest. Slice steak and arrange slices on platter in three groups.

Drizzle each group of steak with one of the sauces: chimichurri, mushroom ragu and green peppercorn sauce. Sauces can also be served on the side for dipping.

Lobster Tails with Truffle Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

1 pound asparagus, quartered new potatoes, or baby potato medley

1/4 cup Rustico Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sabatino Truffle Seasoning of choice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut or break off tough ends of asparagus spears.

Line a cookie sheet with parchment and toss asparagus or potatoes with oil.

Roast in the oven until tender, 5-7 minutes.

Sprinkle with Truffle Seasoning to taste.

Roasting time will increase for potatoes, depending on size.

Lobster Tails with Truffle Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

1 (6-7 ounce) lobster tail per person

Olive Oil

Paprika

Butter

1 box Sabatino Truffle Mac and Cheese

Directions:

Using heavy kitchen shears, cut lobster tail shell down the center back stopping just before fan tail. Gently pry shell open. Loosen lobster meat on each side of shell, then pull meat away from bottom of the shell, leaving intact at fan tail end. Pull meat up and arrange over top of shell. Lightly coat with oil and season with paprika. Preheat oven to 375 F. Bake tails for 1 ½ minutes per ounce (9 minutes for a 6-ounce tail). Remove from oven, set oven to broil. Top each tail with a pat of butter, and return to broil just until butter is melted and lightly browned.

Prepare Mac and Cheese according to package directions. Serve with lobster.

You can find more recipes from the HEB Cooking Connection here.

