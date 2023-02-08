A&M Consolidated tops Montgomery 57-38 and moves back into a first place tie in 21-5A

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers got 18 points from Kaden Lewis as they beat Montgomery 57-38 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. Zaylan Duren added 12 and Justin Gooden tossed in 9.

With the win the Tigers move back into a first place tie with Rudder and Magnolia West.

The Tigers will play their regular season home finale on Friday against Magnolia West. It will be Senior Night for the Tigers. Tip-off is listed as 6:30 pm at Tiger Gym.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the Oak Grove power plant on Oak Grove Road near...
Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident
State Sen. Charles Schwertner was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
House in Centerville
Brazos Valley residents battle another day of no power, heat
Mug shots have been released of the two men who are facing charges related to the quadruple...
Huntsville PD releases names of suspects, victims from house party shooting
Prosecutors say in 2019, Randy Tomczak, 50, molested two teenage girls who he met at a job.
Sex offender sentenced in Grimes County

Latest News

Highlights: Rudder vs Lake Creek
Highlights: Rudder vs Lake Creek
A&M Consolidated tops Montgomery 57-38 and moves back into a first place tie in 21-5A
A&M Consolidated tops Montgomery 57-38 and moves back into a first place tie in 21-5A
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
BUZZ WILLIAMS TEXAS A&M MEN'S BASKETBALL
AGGIES VS AUBURN MEN'S BASKETBALL