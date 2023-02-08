A&M Consolidated tops Montgomery 57-38 and moves back into a first place tie in 21-5A

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers got 18 points from Kaden Lewis as they beat Montgomery 57-38 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. Zaylan Duren added 12 and Justin Gooden tossed in 9.

With the win the Tigers move back into a first place tie with Rudder and Magnolia West.

The Tigers will play their regular season home finale on Friday against Magnolia West. It will be Senior Night for the Tigers. Tip-off is listed as 6:30 pm at Tiger Gym.

