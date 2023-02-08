Montojo claims SEC Freshman of the Week recognition

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M’s Jaime Montojo earned SEC Men’s Golf Co-Freshman of the Week recognition, the league announced Wednesday.

Montojo was honored for finishing eighth at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate with an 8-under, 208 showing as the Maroon & White claimed their third title of the season.

The native of Madrid, Spain led the Aggies in the opening round, tied for third with a 4-under, 68. He fired 71s the next two rounds as Texas A&M snapped Arizona’s streak of winning its home tournament five consecutive years.

It marked the second SEC Freshman of the Week honor for Montojo. He originally earned the award after the Aggies’ record-breaking performance at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational. This season, he totes a 71.27 stroke average through 11 rounds.

Texas A&M returns to action February 16-18 when Ol’ Sarge’s charges travel to Hawai’i for the John A. Burns Intercollegiate.

