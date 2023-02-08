Montojo claims SEC Freshman of the Week recognition

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M’s Jaime Montojo earned SEC Men’s Golf Co-Freshman of the Week recognition, the league announced Wednesday.

Montojo was honored for finishing eighth at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate with an 8-under, 208 showing as the Maroon & White claimed their third title of the season.

The native of Madrid, Spain led the Aggies in the opening round, tied for third with a 4-under, 68. He fired 71s the next two rounds as Texas A&M snapped Arizona’s streak of winning its home tournament five consecutive years.

It marked the second SEC Freshman of the Week honor for Montojo. He originally earned the award after the Aggies’ record-breaking performance at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational. This season, he totes a 71.27 stroke average through 11 rounds.

Texas A&M returns to action February 16-18 when Ol’ Sarge’s charges travel to Hawai’i for the John A. Burns Intercollegiate.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested
Several residents in north Bryan and northeast Brazos County reached out to KBTX today to ask...
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
The College Station Fire Department said an electric skateboard battery caused the fire.
Electric skateboard battery sparks fire in College Station apartment
While natural gas is odorless, a nontoxic chemical that gets added does smell. This is called...
Residents hope for better communication after gas smell from Bryan recycling center
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Turkish leader acknowledges ‘shortcomings’ in quake response

Latest News

Wednesday Evening Rainfall Update 2/8
Wednesday Evening Rainfall Update 2/8
Spring Loop shooting
College Station Spring Loop
Aggies host Texas A&M Invitational to open season
Texas A&M Softball
Aggie Softball scheduled for 10 national broadcasts