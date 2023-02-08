Police say patient assaulted workers at Navasota hospital

The hospital workers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said police.
TDCJ employees who were at the hospital for an unrelated reason were able to assist the staff...
TDCJ employees who were at the hospital for an unrelated reason were able to assist the staff with the situation prior to police officers arriving.(MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department says it is investigating an assault that occured Tuesday morning at the St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital.

Police say a patient assaulted three hospital staff members at approximately 6:15 a.m.

TDCJ employees who were at the hospital for an unrelated reason were able to assist the staff with the situation prior to police officers arriving.

The hospital workers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

The suspect was taken to St. Joseph in Bryan for other health issues.

An arrest warrant for assault charges has been issued, said police.

