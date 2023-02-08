Put your ‘Sleuth’ing skills to the test with StageCenter Theatre’s upcoming production

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the ultimate game of cat and mouse.

StageCenter Theatre’s latest production, “Sleuth,” will transport you to a cozy English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke.

Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares Wyke’s love for games, declares his intention to run off with Wyke’s wife. The two men devise an elaborate revenge and power game, and through their style and cunning, the stakes continue to rise, leading to the play’s inexorable, heart-stopping finish.

J. Paul Teel is directing and acting in this play.

He says navigating this has been tricky. “I’ve been in many plays, probably 60. I’ve never directed. This is a show I’ve always wanted to do, but no one wanted to direct it. I figured I’d just do both,” he explained. “From a director’s perspective, you have to see the whole scene. From an actor’s perspective, you’re focused on yourself. This has been quite challenging.”

This play is directed at a more mature audience, one Teel calls “PG-13.”

“Live theatre has its own magic. It’s much different than a movie. You never know what’s going to happen because it’s happening live,” Teel said.

He says anyone who comes to the show will have a good time. “They’ll have an opportunity to try to decipher what’s going on in the show because it has so many twists and turns,” he said.

You can see Teel and the rest of the cast of “Sleuth” Thursdays through Saturdays from February 9 until the 25 at 7:30 p.m., plus a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 19.

Tickets can be purchased here.

