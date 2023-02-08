Relax, connect, learn about horses at Stark Farms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have a love for horses and want to connect with them on a deeper level, Stark Farms is a place where you can do just that.

Not only does Owner, Jennifer Laatz, offer horseback riding lessons, day camps for kiddos, and horsemanship classes for the whole family, she also offers a unique horse yoga class, where participants can actually perform basic yoga moves on top of Laatz’s trained horses.

Laatz’s love for horses began nearly two decades ago, but horse yoga is a more recent endeavor for her.

In August of 2019, she broke her back while training a 2-year-old Stallion. “That completely changed the way that my business was going. I went from training full time to not being able to do anything and having to rely on others to help me,” she said.

She started to do yoga as a way to heal her back. “Between yoga and my chiropractor, they kept me feeling good and able to continue to ride and do what I love and teach others about my love for horseback riding,” Laatz said.

Laatz says her horse yoga classes are for all skill and comfort levels. “People always ask me if they’ve never been on a horse, is this the class for them, and I always tell them, ‘I’m actually exactly where you need to be,’” she said.

When you take a beginner horse yoga class at Stark Farms, you will be performing moves on your mat while the horses graze around you. “It’s just a really nice, relaxing scenario,” Laatz said.

“The horses actually have a magnetic energy that emits from them that gives you ‘feel-goods’ when you’re around them. Even just standing next to our horses is beneficial,” Laatz explained.

If you’re interested in learning more about any of the services Laatz offers at Stark Farms, you can visit the Facebook page here.

