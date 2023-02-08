Robertson County awaiting disaster declaration from state

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a Disaster Declaration Saturday for seven counties after damaging...
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a Disaster Declaration Saturday for seven counties after damaging winter weather, but it did not include Robertson County(KBTX)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott issued a Disaster Declaration Saturday for seven counties after damaging winter weather, but it did not include Robertson County.

Thousands of people in Robertson County were impacted by last week’s ice storms. Issues included damaged infrastructure, fallen trees and power outages.

County officials have submitted a disaster declaration to the State Operations Center, but they’re still waiting for the state designation, Erik Maiorano, Robertson County Emergency Management Coordinator said.

“We’ve had significant damages throughout the county to infrastructure, to culverts and certain roadways,” Maiorano said. “We’re waiting on gathering more reporting from our commissioners on the extent of the damages and the cost involved.”

As the winter storm blew through the county, Maiorano said there was a failure with the local energy grid which left residents in the dark for days.

“Mostly with Entergy and Navasota Valley, which are the primary providers for Robertson County,” Maiorano said. “Those lines had significant issues which in turn trickled down to our residents.”

While the majority of local businesses saw little to no problems, a nursing home in Bremond suffered extensive damage.

“Their power generator went out and emergency management went out and we were fortunate enough to have a backup generator that we could loan to them and had that connected by a local electrician who donated his time.”

Maiorano said it could be weeks before the damage assessments are completed.

The governor urges anyone who had damage during the ice storm to fill out the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool Survey here.

