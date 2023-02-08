BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda, a dispatcher with the Burleson County Sheriff’s Department.

The lifelong Caldwell resident sees her fellow First Responders as family and makes it her highest priority to keep them safe when they’re on the job.

In her free time, she loves being an aunt to her two nieces.

We salute this week’s First Responder Jessica Pineda.

