This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda, a dispatcher with the Burleson County Sheriff’s Department.

The lifelong Caldwell resident sees her fellow First Responders as family and makes it her highest priority to keep them safe when they’re on the job.

In her free time, she loves being an aunt to her two nieces.

We salute this week’s First Responder Jessica Pineda.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman-Grisham, doing legal better.

