Understanding the housing market in the Brazos

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time for another Real Estate tip. Today, The Three sat down with realtor Jeff Mills and Mortgage Loan Officer Jenny Donaho to help understand the housing market, locally.

When asked about a housing bubble, Mills explains that’s when there are too many homes on the market at one time, which can ultimately affect the value of a home. Right now, he says we aren’t seeing that.

“We have a great opportunity because houses are on the market, not as much as usual, but more than what we had over the last year,” said Mills.

Mills adds there are active homes on the market, but not many active buyers.

“The houses aren’t decreasing in value but they’re not increasing as fast as they used to.”

Donaho says what she is seeing, is homes increasing in value and sellers being a little softer on the negotiation side.

“Because they don’t have as many buyers giving them offers on the homes. So, you have less buyers and less offers, so they’re more willing to negotiate,” expressed Donaho.

Mills says business should pick up for the industry because Spring is considered a strong buying season.

“Later this month and March, a lot of the buyers come out and start shopping hard. So we are going to start to see our inventory decrease as more buyers start buying,” shared Mills.

Mills says if you jump on purchasing a home now, you won’t have to fight it in the future.

As a reminder for first-time homebuyers, Donaho says to make sure you qualify.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several residents in north Bryan and northeast Brazos County reached out to KBTX today to ask...
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
1 killed in officer-involved shooting during warrant service, 2 arrested
The College Station Fire Department said an electric skateboard battery caused the fire.
Electric skateboard battery sparks fire in College Station apartment
State Sen. Charles Schwertner was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
While natural gas is odorless, a nontoxic chemical that gets added does smell. This is called...
Residents hope for better communication after gas smell from Bryan recycling center

Latest News

Get creative and shine at the Arts Council
Get creative and shine at the Arts Council
If you have a love for horses and want to connect with them on a deeper level, Stark Farms is a...
Relax, connect, learn about horses at Stark Farms
You can see Sleuth at StageCenter Theatre from February 9 through the 25th with a Sunday...
Put your ‘Sleuth’ing skills to the test with StageCenter Theatre’s upcoming production
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - arts council
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - arts council