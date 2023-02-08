Understanding the housing market in the Brazos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time for another Real Estate tip. Today, The Three sat down with realtor Jeff Mills and Mortgage Loan Officer Jenny Donaho to help understand the housing market, locally.

When asked about a housing bubble, Mills explains that’s when there are too many homes on the market at one time, which can ultimately affect the value of a home. Right now, he says we aren’t seeing that.

“We have a great opportunity because houses are on the market, not as much as usual, but more than what we had over the last year,” said Mills.

Mills adds there are active homes on the market, but not many active buyers.

“The houses aren’t decreasing in value but they’re not increasing as fast as they used to.”

Donaho says what she is seeing, is homes increasing in value and sellers being a little softer on the negotiation side.

“Because they don’t have as many buyers giving them offers on the homes. So, you have less buyers and less offers, so they’re more willing to negotiate,” expressed Donaho.

Mills says business should pick up for the industry because Spring is considered a strong buying season.

“Later this month and March, a lot of the buyers come out and start shopping hard. So we are going to start to see our inventory decrease as more buyers start buying,” shared Mills.

Mills says if you jump on purchasing a home now, you won’t have to fight it in the future.

As a reminder for first-time homebuyers, Donaho says to make sure you qualify.

