211 Texas continues to provide service through United Way partnership

(KFDA)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 211 Texas is a free and anonymous social service that helps residents in the Lone Star State get connected with critical services.

The organization’s continued partnership with the United Way of the Brazos Valley helps keep them afloat.

“We get funded and we’re able to stay on the line, stay in our call center, and have a job,” said program manager Hilda Carpio.

Staff members say people call the hotline when they don’t know where to turn. Their role is to be a liaison for those who may be dealing with things such as food insecurity, and housing issues.

“Without their help we wouldn’t be able to be do what we are doing now,” said Carpio.

With help from the United Way, Hilda Carpio and her staff recognize they are able to reach more people in the community.

“It doesn’t have to be that much money, and once you donate it just adds up,” added Carpio

