66 Aggies Earn Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll Recognition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M was represented by 66 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday.

The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from five different sports.

“The success of our student-athletes has once again been reflected in the latest SEC Honor Roll announcement,” Deputy Athletics Director, Administration and Student-Athlete Experience Joe Fields said. “We are immensely proud of their dedication and daily commitment to tier academic success. The Center for Student-Athletes Services and the entire athletics department are extremely proud of their accomplishment.”

Football led the way with 24 honor roll recipients and soccer had the second most with 17 honorees.

The following criteria was followed:(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Texas A&M 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

Men’s Cross Country (7)

Joseph Benn – Agricultural Communications & Journalism

Cooper Cawthra – University Studies, Business

Colton Colonna – Material Science & Engineering

Gavin Hoffpauir – Entrepreneurial Leadership, Masters

Kyle Johnson – Material Science & Engineering

David Mendez‐Serrato – Kinesiology

Theodore Radtke – Mechanical Engineering

Women’s Cross Country (12)

Julia Abell – Hospitality Management

Katelyn Buckley – Education

Emily Chastain – Business, Honors

Nicole Chastain – Kinesiology

Emma Ellis – Biomedical Sciences

Gemma Goddard – Computer Science

Megan Hopper – Equine Science

Madeline Livingston – Business Administration

Deirdre Nelsen – Biomedical Engineering

Grace Plain – Nutrition

Mary Rodriguez – Health

Abbey Santoro – Sport Management, Masters

Football (24)

Conover Able – Business, Honors

Drake Bhatia – Finance

Randy Bond – Aerospace Engineering

Yulkeith Brown – Agricultural Leadership and Education

Gabriel Brownlow‐Dindy – Communication

Nik Constantinou – Kinesiology, Masters

Earnest Crownover – University Studies, Business

Bryce Foster – Sport Management

Avery Hughes – Marketing

Jacob Johnson – Sport Management

L.J. Johnson – Sport Management

Maximus Johnson – Recreation, Parks, Tourism Sciences

Myles Jones – Human Resource Development, Masters

Joshuah Moten – Agricultural Leadership and Education

Jackson Oksnee – Communication

John Sabra – Electrical Engineering

William Smoot – Biomedical Sciences

Remington Strickland – Business Administration

Caleb Surber – Business Administration

Garrett Townsend – University Studies, Business

Kason Tullos – University Studies, Business

Andre White – Agricultural Leadership and Education

Max Wright – Recreation, Parks, Tourism Sciences

Alexander Zettler – Recreation, Youth Development, Masters

Soccer (17)

Carissa Boeckmann – Communication

Kenna Caldwell – Sport Management

Carolyn Calzada – Biology

Laney Carroll – Health

Katherine Colvin – Marketing

Sawyer Dumond – Psychology

Lauren Geczik – Biomedical Sciences

Jordyn Gunnarson – Business Administration

Maile Hayes – Supply Chain Management

Georgia Leb – Kinesiology

Macy Matula – Civil Engineering

Makhiya McDonald – Agricultural Communications & Journalism

Taylor Pounds – Accounting

Alexandra Russell – Marketing, Masters

Karlina Sample – Entrepreneurial Leadership, Masters

Jai Smith – University Studies, Business

Kathryn Smith – Sport Management

Volleyball (6)

Madison Bowser – Sport Management

Nisa Buzlutepe – Sport Management

Allison Fields – Health Education, Masters

Brooke Fraizer – Sport Management

Ciera Hecht – Politicial Science

Faye Wilbricht – General Studies

