66 Aggies Earn Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll Recognition
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M was represented by 66 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday.
The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from five different sports.
“The success of our student-athletes has once again been reflected in the latest SEC Honor Roll announcement,” Deputy Athletics Director, Administration and Student-Athlete Experience Joe Fields said. “We are immensely proud of their dedication and daily commitment to tier academic success. The Center for Student-Athletes Services and the entire athletics department are extremely proud of their accomplishment.”
Football led the way with 24 honor roll recipients and soccer had the second most with 17 honorees.
The following criteria was followed:(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
Texas A&M 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
Men’s Cross Country (7)
Joseph Benn – Agricultural Communications & Journalism
Cooper Cawthra – University Studies, Business
Colton Colonna – Material Science & Engineering
Gavin Hoffpauir – Entrepreneurial Leadership, Masters
Kyle Johnson – Material Science & Engineering
David Mendez‐Serrato – Kinesiology
Theodore Radtke – Mechanical Engineering
Women’s Cross Country (12)
Julia Abell – Hospitality Management
Katelyn Buckley – Education
Emily Chastain – Business, Honors
Nicole Chastain – Kinesiology
Emma Ellis – Biomedical Sciences
Gemma Goddard – Computer Science
Megan Hopper – Equine Science
Madeline Livingston – Business Administration
Deirdre Nelsen – Biomedical Engineering
Grace Plain – Nutrition
Mary Rodriguez – Health
Abbey Santoro – Sport Management, Masters
Football (24)
Conover Able – Business, Honors
Drake Bhatia – Finance
Randy Bond – Aerospace Engineering
Yulkeith Brown – Agricultural Leadership and Education
Gabriel Brownlow‐Dindy – Communication
Nik Constantinou – Kinesiology, Masters
Earnest Crownover – University Studies, Business
Bryce Foster – Sport Management
Avery Hughes – Marketing
Jacob Johnson – Sport Management
L.J. Johnson – Sport Management
Maximus Johnson – Recreation, Parks, Tourism Sciences
Myles Jones – Human Resource Development, Masters
Joshuah Moten – Agricultural Leadership and Education
Jackson Oksnee – Communication
John Sabra – Electrical Engineering
William Smoot – Biomedical Sciences
Remington Strickland – Business Administration
Caleb Surber – Business Administration
Garrett Townsend – University Studies, Business
Kason Tullos – University Studies, Business
Andre White – Agricultural Leadership and Education
Max Wright – Recreation, Parks, Tourism Sciences
Alexander Zettler – Recreation, Youth Development, Masters
Soccer (17)
Carissa Boeckmann – Communication
Kenna Caldwell – Sport Management
Carolyn Calzada – Biology
Laney Carroll – Health
Katherine Colvin – Marketing
Sawyer Dumond – Psychology
Lauren Geczik – Biomedical Sciences
Jordyn Gunnarson – Business Administration
Maile Hayes – Supply Chain Management
Georgia Leb – Kinesiology
Macy Matula – Civil Engineering
Makhiya McDonald – Agricultural Communications & Journalism
Taylor Pounds – Accounting
Alexandra Russell – Marketing, Masters
Karlina Sample – Entrepreneurial Leadership, Masters
Jai Smith – University Studies, Business
Kathryn Smith – Sport Management
Volleyball (6)
Madison Bowser – Sport Management
Nisa Buzlutepe – Sport Management
Allison Fields – Health Education, Masters
Brooke Fraizer – Sport Management
Ciera Hecht – Politicial Science
Faye Wilbricht – General Studies
