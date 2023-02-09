Another day of rain. Another healthy round of rainfall for the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While it is not Groundhog Day (again...), it certainly feels like we’ve lived this day a handful of times over the last few weeks. Wednesday brought yet another cloudy, drippy, chilly, and at times rumbly day to the Brazos Valley.

Another cloudy, chilly, drippy, and rumbly day across the Brazos Valley! 🌧️

Rain began over 18 hours ago, but is pulling away from us this evening. You may even get a peak of sunshine before we put it to bed in the next few minutes. pic.twitter.com/zx7dBHqs11 — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) February 9, 2023

Our latest cold front pushed into our northwestern counties late Tuesday night. It began to crawl toward the southeast at a snail’s pace. Just after 9am Wednesday morning, the front was still working its way through the Brazos Valley stretching from Houston to Austin county with a temperature spread of over 20° between Conroe and Cameron. Scattered showers and a few rumbles developed ahead of, along, and behind the front making for a mess of a Wednesday.

Here is a list of rainfall totals from observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

College Station (Easterwood Airport): 1.13″

Bryan (Coulter Field): 1.07″

Caldwell: 1.01″

Brenham: 0.25″

Giddings: 0.33″

Conroe: 0.25″

Coldspring: 0.24″

Huntsville: 0.32″

Bellville: 0.22″

Crockett: 0.36″

Madisonville: 0.27″

Leona: 1.04″

Hearne: 0.65″

Flynn: 1.75″

South Bryan: 1.05

Wellborn: 0.76″ (Before 7am Wednesday morning)

West Bryan: 0.34″

Have a rain total from your backyard? Email it to weather@kbtx.com

While we may be a little tired of the cloudy, soggy days that seem to be pretty regular the last couple of weeks it has helped out with the drought conditions. The latest drought monitor continues to hold steady, with the majority of the Brazos Valley clear of drought conditions. Rainfall amounts are collected on Tuesday, with the monitor released on Thursday. While today’s rainfall will not be included in the next monitor release, rainfall measured from last week will continue to show improvements on the map.

Days of rain have made improvements to our drought monitor with more changes likely. (KBTX)

Thursday brings a much different day of weather, as the cold front continues to pull away toward the east it will take the clouds along with it. A much-deserved day of sunshine and mild temperatures to get out and enjoy before another change comes to close out the workweek. Another cold front moves in as we sleep Thursday, and arrives without much fanfare. The biggest impact from this front will be the blustery day it brings Friday, making the low 50s on the thermometer feel even cooler.

