Boots & BBQ event benefits The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Boots & BBQ is one of The Arts Council’s annual fundraisers that offers a fun afternoon of music, art, and entertainment.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 4180 Highway 6 South in College Station.

Lunch will be provided by The Station on 29th. The organization encourages the public to RSVP before the event, but tickets will be available at the door.

There will be beer & wine tasting, a silent auction, raffle items, gallery tours and performances by local organizations.

If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor of the event, you can email programs@acbv.org for additional details.

