Bush Library to host Presidents Day event and upcoming exhibits

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Spring has sprung at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum with several events and exhibits coming up.

Presidents Day with Walter Kansteiner, “U.S./Africa Relations” is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m., with a reception to follow.

Walter Kansteiner has over 35 years of experience working with Africa in both the government and the private sector. He served as Senior Director for Africa at the National Security Council in 1991, writing briefs for President Bush as the laws of apartheid were repealed. He later served as the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs under President George W. Bush. Kansteiner will speak about the diplomacy between George H.W. Bush and South African Presidents F.W. de Klerk and Nelson Mandela that helped bring an end to decades of apartheid rule.

The event on South Africa is in conjunction with the temporary exhibits Mandela: The Official Exhibition and Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid.

Two other temporary exhibits will be coming to the library this spring:

Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018 will be on display from May to September in the Fidelity Gallery.

A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told: A Century of Aggie Football will open Aug. 28 in conjunction with the first football game of the season.

The Annual Easter Celebration, one of the most anticipated events of spring, will be held at the George H.W. Presidential Library and Museum on April 1, from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

The Silver Celebration: 25 Years of the Bush Library and Museum has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 22. This community-wide event will feature free museum admission from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. along with special activities from 5 to 9 p.m. The evening activities include musical entertainment and culminate with a fireworks display.

For more information, go to bush41.org.

