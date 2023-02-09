CDC adds COVID shot to list of routine vaccines for children, teens and adults

COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.
COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.(Prot Tachapanit via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 shot is now on the list of regularly scheduled routine vaccinations for children, teens and adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new recommendations were published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality weekly report.

Along with the COVID-19 shot, key changes to the schedule include updated guidance on vaccines for the flu, measles-mumps-rubella and hepatitis B.

However, the guidance does not mean schools will require vaccination to enroll.

Those vaccination requirements are still being determined by state or local jurisdictions and not by the CDC.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested
Several residents in north Bryan and northeast Brazos County reached out to KBTX today to ask...
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the...
Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Turkish leader acknowledges ‘shortcomings’ in quake response

Latest News

FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Sen. John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Slain cinematographer’s Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
Champion Pizza
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Favre sues Mississippi auditor over welfare scandal comments