College Station ISD superintendent maintains security is top district priority

Superintendent Mike Martindale said school safety continues to be a top priority for district leaders and staff.

In November 2021, residents of College Station approved a bond proposition that was focused on school safety. It allotted $2.3 million for security upgrades across the campus.

“That work began this fall and continues to progress through the course of the school year with hardening entry points, and increase cameras,” said Martindale. “We’re beginning the work associated with that bond and the $2.3 million that our voters back at that point in time.”

As the district continues to prioritize safety, Martindale also spoke about the recent $1 million donation from the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation.

“We’re very grateful for that, what a generous donation. Once we work through our projects associated with our safety and security bond, there’s another component of that as well. The state is in the process of determining some standard safety requirements for facilities,” said Martindale. “Once those have been adopted and approved and the state determines what funding may be available then we can see what projects are needed for us to continue to enhance our facilities. That is how we’ll identify how to utilize the generous donation that was provided to our school district.”

