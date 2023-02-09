College Station police, fire chiefs update council on operations & activities

CSPD and CSFD Chiefs Billy Couch and Jeffery Mann
CSPD and CSFD Chiefs Billy Couch and Jeffery Mann(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Public safety will take center stage during Thursday’s regular meeting of the College Station City Council.

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch and College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann will address city leaders.

It’s unknown what the department leaders will present at the meeting, but according to city council documents police and fire officials are set to discuss operations and activities for the calendar year 2022.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers and will be live-streamed on the city website.

This story is developing and will be updated when more details become available.

