Eat, shop, and have a blast at the Glitz, Glam, and Gifts Festival this spring

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark your calendars now for the Glitz, Glam, and Gifts Grimes County Food Truck Festival!

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1st at the Roans Prairie Community Center and this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Event organizers say there will be food truck competitions, vendors selling items of all kinds, and tons of fun activities for the kids.

“This is for everyone in the community, family, friends,” local beauty consultant, Angela Legget, said. “Bring yourself. Bring your money. You’re going to find food trucks. You’re going to find unique items that you can’t find at your neighborhood grocery store. You’re going to find crafts. You’re going to find cute outfits, skin care products, face painting, snow cones, you name it and you’ll be able to find it.”

The idea for this festival stemmed from one mother’s need to take care of her special needs daughter and desire to help other small business owners along the way.

Jamie Norwood Pivonka is the owner of Katie’s Krafts, Sassy Britches Designs Boutique. “My boutique is to pay for my daughter’s medical needs. Unless I go to a ton of events on my own, I’m not able to make much money right now. I’m sure there are other vendors in the area that are probably struggling also, so I threw the idea out there. We paid for what it cost to rent the hall, we all split it,” she explained.

If you’re interested in participating as a business owner, you can get in touch with organizers by reaching out to Pivonka on her boutique’s Facebook page here.

You can find more information about Glitz, Glam, and Gifts on the event’s official Facebook page here.

