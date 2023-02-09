From The Ground Up: Cattle prices increase from rising costs of feed, labor

By Conner Beene
Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To help offset the rising costs of farming necessities like fertilizer and labor, farmers are increasing the price of cattle.

Brazos Valley livestock expert Pete Scarmardo says right now, there’s more value to selling livestock than keeping a full herd.

“It makes a lot of the ranchers look at selling their heifers and not retaining them to put back into the cowherds, but selling them to help pay all the expenses and the higher feed cost and things that they have to deal with today,” said Scarmardo.

Higher prices for cattle translates to higher prices for meat at the grocery story, something that consumers very aware of. But, Scarmardo says farmers are just trying to stay afloat with the current economy.

“We do need these prices just to try to be able to maintain what we’re doing and hopefully have some profits. Even at the higher prices, there’s pretty slim margins.”

Despite a rise in costs, beef from the United States is still in high demand for countries around the world.

