Hospice Brazos Valley: Bringing Las Vegas to BCS

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hospice Brazos Valley is bringing Las Vegas to Bryan-College Station with Hospice Happening.

The event will be full of fun opportunities to bid and win cash, but you’ll also be supporting local hospice patients and families.

“We have been providing hospice care for over 30 years,” said President and CEO Lisa McNair. “None of the proceeds go to salaries or administrative costs. It goes to patient care, the medicines used to take care of the patients, and the cost of medical supplies.”

McNair says this year’s theme is Mardi Gras, and everyone should come out ready to have a good time.

“The celebration will include dueling pianos. We are going to have the live band behind the pianos. We have gaming and gambling tables, legal gambling,” expressed McNair.

Hospice Happening will be on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Brazos County Expo Complex starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here. All proceeds benefit Hospice Brazos Valley patients and families.

