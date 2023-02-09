MS 150 returning to Aggieland, kicks off fundraising season

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The MS 150 is coming back to College Station, with Aggie Park and Kyle Field marking the end of the 100+ mile bike ride.

This event raises money and awareness for multiple sclerosis, one of the largest MS fundraisers in the nation. This impacts research that helps those suffering.

The fundraiser will start in Austin and Houston. From there, thousands of riders will descend on Aggieland to complete the ride.

This will be a two-day event in April.

Rite Joubran, a board member for the National MS Society South Central Region, said she participates every year and if familiar with the disease.

“I was diagnosed with MS in 2009. And this [ride] is a really big deal. This gives me so much hope to come out here and see so many people that are working for the same cause. I encourage everybody to come out, to train if you can, sign up for the ride, grab a friend. It’s a lot of fun,” she said.

MS 150 is looking for volunteers for the finish line in Aggieland. They are also currently working to fundraise and get riders signed up for the event.

