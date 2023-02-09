Police respond to overturned vehicle crash in front of the Tejas Center

The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.
The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound...
The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.(Photo courtesy: Yolanda Alvarez)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say nobody was seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over on E Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.

Police said it was a low-speed collision that occurred and the driver who was in the overturned vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating how it happened.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested
Several residents in north Bryan and northeast Brazos County reached out to KBTX today to ask...
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the...
Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Turkish leader acknowledges ‘shortcomings’ in quake response

Latest News

Champion Pizza
Fatal Crash
Part of FM 39 in Grimes County closed while troopers work fatal crash
211 Texas continues to provide service through United Way partnership
George Bush Library and Museum
Bush Library to host Presidents Day event and upcoming exhibits