Police respond to overturned vehicle crash in front of the Tejas Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say nobody was seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over on E Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.

Police said it was a low-speed collision that occurred and the driver who was in the overturned vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating how it happened.

