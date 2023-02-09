Police respond to overturned vehicle crash in front of the Tejas Center
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say nobody was seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over on E Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.
Police said it was a low-speed collision that occurred and the driver who was in the overturned vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police are investigating how it happened.
