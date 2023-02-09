Porters Dining + Butcher adds patio concept, Porters Backyard

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Porters Dining + Butcher now has a new addition, Porters Backyard. It overlooks the Century Square green space and offers a casual, family-friendly atmosphere with an approachable menu serving its own twist of comfort food.

“Porters is typically known for our white tablecloths, higher-end experience,” director of operations Nick Frobenius said. “We’re bringing something a little more casual, something you can come with your friends after work and just enjoy good comradery.”

Some shareable options include the caprese flatbread that has heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, burrata, citrus pesto and microgreens in addition to Tostado planks. The menu also offers casual sandwiches like the wood-fried chicken sandwich and the smoked turkey avocado. On the lighter side, there’s the backyard house salad, the Thai steak noodle salad and the heirloom tomato and burrata salad.

“Bringing the same quality that you get with Porters,” Frobenius said.

Along with the savory dishes, there’s an extensive wine and cocktail menu. For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is offering a special wine pairing featuring Poema Rose Cava, Brunello Rosso and Taken Chardonnay.

“It’s going to be fun,” Porters sommelier Hunter Ham said. “You’ll want to taste all these pairings and food items, I promise you.”

In the spring, the Porters team will be rolling out new cocktails including The Garden Party. It’s made with cucumber and herb-infused vodka combined with an elderflower liqueur, bergamot liqueur and in-house-made simple syrup.

“We like to change it up here and kind of reflect the season with some of our cocktails,” Ham said.

Whether dining in Porters Dining + Butcher or Porters Backyard, Ham’s sommelier recommendations can be found in the menu as new things are added.

For more information on Porters Backyard or to see the menu, click here. You can also keep up with the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.

Porters Dining + Butcher and Porters Backyard is located at 180 Century Square Drive in Suite 120 in College Station. Porters Backyard hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Breakfast and brunch are served Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

