Ride2Health program making strides for Bryan and College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - United Way Program Specialist, Emma Wright, says the Ride2Health program is on a roll and shows no signs of stopping.

“I think it’s grown a lot, especially within the past two months,” says Wright.

The program officially launched a year ago. It has been connecting patients that need help getting to scheduled doctors’ appointments with volunteer drivers.

Wright says they’ve given almost 200 rides since launching to more than forty clients. She says they have more than a hundred clients registered in their system. Many of those clients don’t have the budget for a paid ride or live in more remote areas.

“A lot of clients don’t have internet access. So you can’t just send them an email. Or you know, they might have an issue with their phone.” Wright continues, “Maybe they can only call they can’t text. So working with those little issues as well. And making sure we’re reaching everyone.”

Those clients are focusing on tackling other issues and prioritizing their health. It’s a mission that feels natural to the United Way.

“The United Way mission statement is we fight for the health education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley so Ride2Health tackles the health part of our mission and our goal,” says Wright.

She says the program can be even more successful with a little help and they would love to expand beyond Bryan and College Station, but they simply don’t have enough volunteers right now.

