TAMU Art Galleries hosting Pal-entine’s Day event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Want to travel to Venice without leaving Aggieland? Now is your chance at the University Art Galleries at Texas A&M.

An American in Venice: James McNeill Whistler and His Legacy is currently on display until April 2 at the Forsyth Learning Gallery in the Memorial Student Center.

Organized by the Syracuse University Art Collection, the exhibit presents 11 prints by American artist James McNeill Whistler, placing them alongside the work of followers who were practicing in Italy in the late-19th and early-20th centuries.

In September of 1879, Whistler arrived in Venice with a modest commission from the Fine Art Society of London to produce a set of 12 etchings over a period of three months. In the end, the artist would remain in Venice for 14 months, returning to London with more than 50 prints and producing a powerful new vision of Venice for contemporary artists and viewers. The nature of Whistler’s achievement, and the influence of his vision, is the subject of this exhibition.

Taking inspiration from their current exhibition, the University Art Galleries are hosting a Pal-entine’s Day Event on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Plan a fun night with your bestie at the Forsyth Galleries where you’ll create an opera d’arte (work of art) in the form of conversation hearts in Italian and sample some dolci delizie (sweet treats).

This event is free and all supplies will be included. Ages 12 and up are welcomed, and RSVPs are appreciated at art.tamu.edu.

