Treat of the Day: Retired Texas A&M professor receives Curtis R. Tunnell Lifetime Achievement in Archeology Award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Historical Commission (THC) recognized Dr. Donny Leon Hamilton as the 2022 recipient of the Curtis R. Tunnell Lifetime Achievement in Archeology Award on Feb. 2 at the Real Places conference in Austin.

The award recognizes an individual for outstanding lifetime accomplishments in archeological research and preservation in Texas.

Dr. Hamilton’s contributions to the fields of archeology and conservation in Texas and around the world are undeniable. As an early contributor to the THC-UT-Austin 1554 shipwreck project, his work led to the development of the science and practice of archeological conservation of submerged cultural resources. His teachings and training at the Conservation Research Lab in College Station have inspired countless students and made A&M the leader of archeological conservation. He was the first to successfully nominate a State Antiquities Landmark on private land.

The THC Preservation Awards recognize and honor those who have committed themselves to save the real places and real stories of Texas. The awards celebrate their accomplishments and exemplary leadership in the preservation of Texas’ heritage.

The THC’s Real Places 2023 conference was presented by the Friends of the Texas Historical Commission in partnership with Phoenix 1 Restoration and Construction, LLC, along with many other sponsors and partners.

