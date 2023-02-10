1 person killed in head-on crash in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed Thursday afternoon after two vehicles crashed between Iola and North Zulch.

The crash happened at FM 39 just north of FM 1696. Part of FM 39 was closed while Texas Department of Public Safety troopers worked the crash.

DPS says around 3:30 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound, crossed the center line, and struck a 2013 Ford F-350 traveling northbound head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Kimberly Roberts, 37, of Aquilla, was killed in the crash.

Lonny Dewberry, the 64-year-old driver of the Ford from Franklin was taken by a medical helicopter to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries.

