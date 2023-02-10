Aggie Track & Field split between Clemson, Boston and Houston

CLEMSON, South Carolina -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams split travel to compete at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston and the Howie Ryan Invitational in Houston on Feb 10-11.

Tiger Paw Invitational

The Aggies travel a group of sprinters, jumpers and distance runners to Clemson to take on a nationally ranked field including Clemson, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, NC State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and USC. Headlining the Aggies is the women’s high jump duo of Lamara Distin and Bára Sajdoková. Distin is coming off back-to-back SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week performances, most recently clearing 6-4.5/1.94m at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic to claim the national lead and school record. At the same meet, Sajdoková leapt over the bar set at 6-1.5/1.87m, to become the third-best high jumper in Texas A&M history and tied the third-best mark in the country this year. Other Aggies in the top-16 rankings include Jermaisha Arnold (400m), G’Auna Edwards (long jump, pentathlon) and the men’s and women’s 4x400m teams.

Live results will be provided by AdkinsTrak Timing Associates, while the live stream can be viewed on ACCNX. Friday’s events will begin at 12 p.m. CT, while Saturday starts at 11 a.m. CT.

David Hemery Valentine Invitational

Members of Texas A&M’s distance squad make the trip north to Boston University. The group includes Julia Abell (5000m), Bailey Goggans (800m), Sanu Jallow (800m), Maddie Livingston (5000m), Grace Plain (5000m) and Abbey Santoro (5000m) on the women’s side. Making the trip for the men are Eric Casarez (5000m), Cooper Cawthra (mile), Chandon Chhikara (mile), Gavin Hoffpauir (mile), Caden Norris (800m) and Francesco Romano (5000m). The distance crew competes in their first meet since Jan. 27-28, where they had a record book day at the Razorback Invitational. There, for the women, Sanu Jallow (2:07.15) ran the eighth-fastest 800m time in school history, Julia Abell (9:34.91) and Grace Plain (9:36.15) clocked the No. 11 and No. 12 fastest 3000m times in school history. The men had Chandon Chhikara (4:05.21) registering the 11th-best time in Aggie history, Eric Casarez (7:57.00) turned in the number-two time in school history. Cawthra, Norris and Casarez also took part in the school record setting distance medley team that crossed the line in 9:29.69.

Live results are provided by Lancer Timing, with the live stream provided by FloTrack. On Friday, the women’s 800m is at 11:23 a.m., while the women’s 5000m is at 9:35 p.m. Saturday’s schedule has the men’s 800m at 11:35 a.m., the men’s mile at 5:10 p.m. and the men’s 5000m at 9:15 p.m.

Howie Ryan Invitational

The Maroon & White throws squad travels to Houston to compete in the one-day meet. Alessio Pirruccio and Luke Barrett compete in the men’s weight throw, Ashley Clingman and Maci Irons compete in the women’s shot put and Ethan Sanders and Joseph Hohne compete in the men’s shot put. Last week at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, Irons threw 49-4.5/15.05m to become the fourth-best Aggie of all-time in the event.

Live results can be tracked on Flash Results, while the live stream will be on uhcougars.com. On Friday, all throwing events are slated to take place starting at 11:30 a.m.

