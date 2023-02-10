Aggies Seek Rare Series Sweep of LSU Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to sweep the season series with the LSU Tigers when the two teams face off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

A 2022-23 “mirror” opponent for Texas A&M, the Aggies beat the Tigers, 69-56, at Reed Arena on Jan. 7. The victory snapped a 10-game losing skid to LSU.

The last time the Aggies swept the LSU season series was 2016-17, which also marked the Aggies’ most recent win at the PMAC.

The Aggies’ starting lineup has a definite Pelican State flavor with at least two Louisiana natives in it for every game so far this season - Tyrece Radford (Baton Rouge) and Dexter Dennis (Baker).

TRENDS & STREAKS:

The Aggies’ 9-2 SEC record marks the program’s best conference start after 11 games since joining the league (previous best was 8-3 in 2015-16).

Texas A&M is a SEC-best 16-3 in its last 19 games against SEC opponents (includes SEC tournament).

The Aggies have allowed 30 or fewer first-half points in eight of 11 SEC games.

Over the past five games, the Aggies have averaged just 9.6 turnovers (48 total), which is the lowest TO average for any 5-game stretch in over 200 games (2016-17).

The Aggies have earned a rebounding advantage in 11 of past 13 games, after having the board advantage in just six of the first 11 games of 2022-23.

Tyrece Radford has scored 10 or more points in 11-of-13 games, including 10 games with 14 or more. Radford’s FG% in the first 11 games of the season was 31.5% and is 49.3% in the last 13. He’s also 6 or more rebounds in 7 of those games.

Bruisers Julius Marble and Henry Coleman III are both connecting on better than 52.0% of their FG tries in SEC play. The pair have a combined 53.4 FG% on 93-of-174 FGA.

The Aggies rank No. 1 nationally in free throws made and No. 2 in FT attempts (No. 1 in SEC in both categories).

Texas A&M is the only SEC team with over 600 FTA (606), and the Aggies have shot 100+ more free throws than 10 SEC teams and 200+ more than two teams.

UNCOMMON BALANCE:

The Aggies have uncommon balance with no day-in, day-out points or rebounds leader. It’s a different story with assists with Wade Taylor IV being the dish leader in 16 of 24 games.

Most Games as Game-High Scorer

Player Games

Wade Taylor IV 9

Tyrece Radford 8

Henry Coleman III 6

Julius Marble 3

Dexter Dennis 2

Most Games as Game-High Rebounder

Player Games

Julius Marble 8

Henry Coleman III 7

Tyrece Radford 7

Dexter Dennis 6

Andersson Garcia 4

BOOTS PLAYS BIG:

There are 10 total players in the SEC averaging 13.0+ points and 5.0+ rebounds per game. Texas A&M’s 6-foot-2 Tyrece Radford is the SEC’s only 13.0+/5.0+ player under 6-foot-8.

SEC’s 13.0 Pts./G + 5.0 Rebs/G Players

(Sorted by Pts./G)

Rk Player, School Ht. Pts Reb

1. Brandon Miller, Alabama 6′ 9″ 19.0 8.3

2. KJ Williams, LSU 6′ 10″ 16.5 7.5

3. Kobe Brown, Missouri 6′ 8″ 16.3 6.1

4. Gregory Jackson, S. Carolina 6′ 9″ 16.1 6.5

Colin Castleton, Florida 6′ 11″ 16.1 7.8

6. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky 6′ 9″ 15.5 13.3

7. Tolu Smith, Mississippi State 6′ 11″ 14.7 8.3

8. Johni Broome, Auburn 6′ 10″ 13.7 9.0

9. Tyrece Radford , Texas A&M 6′ 2″ 13.6 5.4

10. Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt 7′ 0″ 13.4 6.4

TAYLOR IV LEADS SEC IN FT%

Dynamic sophomore Wade Taylor IV is hitting a SEC-best 84.4% on his free throw attempts, which is an improvement from his freshman FT% of 77.7%. Additionally, Taylor’s career FT% of 81.3% ranks No. 3 in program history among player with 200 free throw attempts.

SEC Free Throw % Leaders

Rk Player, School FT-FTA FT %

1. Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M 92-109 .844

2. Mark Sears, Alabama 87-105 .829

3. Wendell Green Jr., Auburn 112-138 .812

4. Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M 105-133 .789

5. Justin Hill, Georgia 63-81 .778

Texas A&M Career Free Throw % Leaders

Rk Player, School FT-FTA FT %

1. Mike Floyd, 1972-75 230-272 .840

2. Wade Taylor IV, 2021-present 165-203 .813

3. Josh Carter, 2005-09 261-325 .803

4. Randy Knowles, 1971-74 270-337 .801

5. Bennie Lenox, 1961-64 404-505 .800

COLEMAN CONSISTENCY

Junior F Henry Coleman III was one of five returning SEC players to average more than 11 points and six rebounds per game in 2021-22, joining Colin Castleton of Florida, Jordan Wright of Vanderbilt, Kobe Brown of Missouri and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky.

This season, Coleman III is one of 13 SEC players averaging 10.0+ points and 6.0+ rebounds per game at 10.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Coleman ranks among an elite group of Aggies that have averaged 10.0+ points/6.0 rebounds for their careers (minimum 60 games | since 1995-96).

*Career 10.0+ pts/6.0+ rebs Aggies

(Minimum 60 games / Sorted by Pts/G)

Rk Player, Years Pts/G Rebs/G

1. Jalen Jones, 2014-16 14.5 6.9

2. Tyler Davis, 2015-18 13.4 7.4

3. Joseph Jones, 2004-08 12.8 6.4

4. Calvin Davis, 1995-98 11.6 6.4

4. Robert Williams, 2016-18 11.1 8.7

5. Henry Coleman III, 2021-present 10.7 6.2

*-Since 1995-96

FOLLOW THE ACTION:

The game will be televised by SEC Network with Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (color) on the call.

The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

