Black History Month: Entrepreneurs share career journeys

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Every day is a fashion show & the world is your runway.” That’s the motto at Hair With A Twist Boutique in Bryan. It has everything from women’s clothing to accessories and handbags.

The owner, Dreka Lynn, is going into her second year of business at the boutique’s South Main Street location, but that business simply started as a hobby for her in 2018. At that time, she was working full-time in the hotel industry.

“I’m still growing and I’m still learning and still blossoming,” Lynn said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

As she continues to grow as a business owner, she’s helping to develop up-and-coming entrepreneurs. Lynn is aiming to launch a hair salon space in her boutique in May so that newly-licensed hair stylists can have an affordable space to grow their businesses.

“I’m opening up this area just to bless some other young entrepreneurs that are coming up,” Lynn said.

She’s also started Dolls with Goals, a women’s empowerment group that meets bi-monthly to fellowship, network and share business advice.

“I still have a bigger, bigger vision, so it doesn’t stop there,” Lynn said.

Her advice to others looking to start a business is to find what you’re passionate about and go for it.

“Ain’t nobody gonna stop you but you,” Lynn said.

Hair With A Twist Boutique is located at 429 South Main Street in Bryan, and business hours can be found here. You can also follow the store on Facebook and shop on her website.

Cheryl Mitchell-Green, My Skin M.T.O. LLC

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Cheryl Mitchell-Green took a leap of faith in 2020 and started My Skin M.T.O. LLC as a side hustle. Although she was nervous about starting a business, she wanted to create an alternative to the skincare products she was buying in stores. She makes lotions, body butter, oils, soaps and body scrubs.

“I started making lotions and body butter and giving it to friends and family, and they actually liked what I was doing,” Mitchell-Green said. “I was like, ‘I can turn this into a business.’”

One of her biggest challenges with starting her business during the pandemic was finding certain items and ingredients, but that didn’t stop her.

“It came together, and people started requesting more and more,” Mitchell-Green said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Today, Mitchell-Green can confidently say that she made the right decision to become an entrepreneur. Although there are still challenges on the journey, she said seeing people enjoy her products is a great reward.

She also advises aspiring entrepreneurs to find something they’re passionate about and go after it with full force.

Mitchell has a lot coming up in 2023 starting with new products and vendor events. You can keep up with these updates on her Facebook, Instagram and her website. For custom orders, she can be reached on her website or email, info@myskinmto.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.