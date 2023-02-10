Brazos Valley high school girls’ basketball playoff pairings and results

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 2023 High School girls’ basketball playoff pairings and scores in the Brazos Valley.

CLASS 6A

Bi-District Round

Bryan vs Cedar Hill - Monday, February 13th at 6:00 p.m. - Fairfield High School

CLASS 5A

Bi-District Round

College Station vs TBD - Monday, February 13th

A&M Consolidated vs TBD

Huntsville vs Marshall - Tuesday, February 14th at 8:00 p.m. - Corsicana High School

CLASS 4A

Bi-District Round

Navasota vs Sweeny - Monday, February 13th at 6:00 p.m. - Katy Taylor High School

Madisonville vs Spring Hill - Monday, February 13th at 8:00 p.m. - Athens High School

CLASS 3A

Bi-District Round

Franklin vs Little River

CLASS 2A

Bi-District Round

Hearne vs Weimar - Monday, February 13th at 6:30 p.m. - Navasota High School

Centerville vs Martins Mill - Monday, February 13th at 7:00 p.m. - Palestine High School

Bremond vs TBD - Monday, February 13th at 7:00 p.m. - Temple High School

Leon vs LaPoynor - Tuesday, February 14th at 6:00 p.m. - Fairfield High School

Lovelady vs Cayuga - Tuesday, February 14th at 6:00 p.m. - Rusk High School

CLASS 1A

Bi-District Round

North Zulch vs TBD

TAPPS

Bi-District Round

Brazos Christian - BYE

Allen Academy - BYE

St. Joseph vs Austin Waldorf

Area Round

Brazos Christian vs TBD

Allen Academy vs TBD

