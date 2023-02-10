Brazos Valley high school girls’ basketball playoff pairings and results
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 2023 High School girls’ basketball playoff pairings and scores in the Brazos Valley.
CLASS 6A
Bi-District Round
Bryan vs Cedar Hill - Monday, February 13th at 6:00 p.m. - Fairfield High School
CLASS 5A
Bi-District Round
College Station vs TBD - Monday, February 13th
A&M Consolidated vs TBD
Huntsville vs Marshall - Tuesday, February 14th at 8:00 p.m. - Corsicana High School
CLASS 4A
Bi-District Round
Navasota vs Sweeny - Monday, February 13th at 6:00 p.m. - Katy Taylor High School
Madisonville vs Spring Hill - Monday, February 13th at 8:00 p.m. - Athens High School
CLASS 3A
Bi-District Round
Franklin vs Little River
CLASS 2A
Bi-District Round
Hearne vs Weimar - Monday, February 13th at 6:30 p.m. - Navasota High School
Centerville vs Martins Mill - Monday, February 13th at 7:00 p.m. - Palestine High School
Bremond vs TBD - Monday, February 13th at 7:00 p.m. - Temple High School
Leon vs LaPoynor - Tuesday, February 14th at 6:00 p.m. - Fairfield High School
Lovelady vs Cayuga - Tuesday, February 14th at 6:00 p.m. - Rusk High School
CLASS 1A
Bi-District Round
North Zulch vs TBD
TAPPS
Bi-District Round
Brazos Christian - BYE
Allen Academy - BYE
St. Joseph vs Austin Waldorf
Area Round
Brazos Christian vs TBD
Allen Academy vs TBD
