Bryan Native nominated for NAACP Image Award

George Lee Jr. nominated for the NAACP Outstanding Social Media Personality Award
THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From walking the hall of Bryan High to taking selfies with the President, George Lee Jr. also known as Conscious Lee has been using his platform to transform the way we see the world every day.

Lee was named YouTube Content Creator Choice of The Year and Black Voice Creator Class of 2022, now he’s become 1 out of 6 to be nominated for the NAACP Outstanding Social Media Personality Award.

George Lee Jr. stops by The Three
George Lee Jr. stops by The Three(kbtx)

“Growing up in Bryan Texas, I’m a small-town person. You got a lot of small-town people with big-city dreams. So, being able to be acknowledged on such a big stage makes me feel wonderful. The political, social, and economic work that I like to talk about in terms of identity, isn’t really cool, but I make it so that people will want to learn,” said Lee.

To keep up with George Lee Jr. follow him on Instagram or Facebook.

You can still vote for George Lee Jr. Today is the last day to vote.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards will air live on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 8/7 ct. on the BET network.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
Arrest reports for Scott Michael Siddons, 49, and Leslie Siddons, 45 confirm police were...
Drug-related arrests in College Station linked to fatal search warrant on Spring Loop
Home on the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road in College Station on Wednesday.
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
Fatal Crash
1 person killed in head-on crash in Grimes County
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested

Latest News

MSC Town Hall, Texas A&M brings music to the Brazos Valley
Texas A&M Spring Concert Series Kicking off tonight
THE THR3E(Recurring) - msc town hall concerts
THE THR3E(Recurring) - msc town hall concerts
THE THR3E(Recurring) - george lee naacp
THE THR3E(Recurring) - george lee naacp
THE THR3E(Recurring) - dest bryan vday
THE THR3E(Recurring) - dest bryan vday