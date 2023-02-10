Bryan Native nominated for NAACP Image Award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From walking the hall of Bryan High to taking selfies with the President, George Lee Jr. also known as Conscious Lee has been using his platform to transform the way we see the world every day.

Lee was named YouTube Content Creator Choice of The Year and Black Voice Creator Class of 2022, now he’s become 1 out of 6 to be nominated for the NAACP Outstanding Social Media Personality Award.

“Growing up in Bryan Texas, I’m a small-town person. You got a lot of small-town people with big-city dreams. So, being able to be acknowledged on such a big stage makes me feel wonderful. The political, social, and economic work that I like to talk about in terms of identity, isn’t really cool, but I make it so that people will want to learn,” said Lee.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards will air live on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 8/7 ct. on the BET network.

