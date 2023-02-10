College Station patrol vehicle hit by drunk driver after pulling over another drunk driver

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is reminding the community about the danger of drinking and driving. Early morning Friday, an officer’s patrol car was hit by someone who, police determined, was intoxicated.

Authorities say officers were blocking the inside southbound lane at Wellborn Road and Fidelity while investigating a separate DWI. Police say the car’s red and blue lights were on when they were hit by a white Volkswagen.

The officers were not inside the vehicle at the time. The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured but was arrested for DWI.

Police are asking the public to remember to move over or slow down when they see emergency lights. Officers also used this as a reminder to plan a sober ride.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.