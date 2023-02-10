College Station patrol vehicle hit by drunk driver after pulling over another drunk driver

College Station patrol vehicle hit in DWI crash
College Station patrol vehicle hit in DWI crash(College Station Police Department)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is reminding the community about the danger of drinking and driving. Early morning Friday, an officer’s patrol car was hit by someone who, police determined, was intoxicated.

Authorities say officers were blocking the inside southbound lane at Wellborn Road and Fidelity while investigating a separate DWI. Police say the car’s red and blue lights were on when they were hit by a white Volkswagen.

The officers were not inside the vehicle at the time. The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured but was arrested for DWI.

Police are asking the public to remember to move over or slow down when they see emergency lights. Officers also used this as a reminder to plan a sober ride.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities and was booked into the...
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
Arrest reports for Scott Michael Siddons, 49, and Leslie Siddons, 45 confirm police were...
Drug-related arrests in College Station linked to fatal search warrant on Spring Loop
Home on the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road in College Station on Wednesday.
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
Fatal Crash
1 person killed in head-on crash in Grimes County
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update 2/10
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/10
The three-legged pup loves to cuddle
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tryke
Six dads fundraise new fatherhood inspired book
Emergency SNAP Benefits are set to expire at the end of February amidst inflation and the...
Emergency SNAP benefits set to expire, Brazos Valley Food Bank experiences high need
Imagine the Impact: Books and a Blanket