Drought conditions continually improving

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released this week’s updated drought monitor. Continued rainfall over the past several weeks has helped eliminate most of the remaining drought across the Brazos Valley. This drought monitor does not include the 1.03″ of rainfall that fell at Easterwood airport on Wednesday, February 8th. Only “abnormally dry” regions remain on the Brazos Valley drought monitor. With more heavy rainfall forecasted for early next week, conditions should improve.

Continued rainfall across the eastern portions of Texas has completely removed drought conditions. (KBTX Weather)

Rainfall over the past several months has continuously set up over the Eastern portions of Texas. Those storms have often turned into severe weather as they moved further into Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. The continued rainfall has removed almost all drought conditions from the Eastern parts of Texas.

West of the Brazos Valley? Drought conditions are still prevalent. Regions near Austin and San Antonio are still experiencing exceptional drought (Level 4 out of 4). Severe drought (Level 2 out of 4) still remains in much of the panhandle.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.