Enjoy a slice of the big city on National Pizza Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s hard to have a bad day when you’re enjoying a slice of pepperoni pizza from Champion Pizza.

On this National Pizza Day, The Three stopped by the shop in College Station to talk to owner and founder, Hakki Akdeniz, and to try a few slices of their own.

Akdeniz opened the very first Champion Pizza in December 2009 in the Lower East Side of Manhattan. He says that store was years in the making and took a lot of sacrifice to make a reality. “It was so hard. I thought I knew so much about business, but I really knew nothing. All I knew how to do was make a good pizza,” he explained. “I struggled a lot. I had to sleep under my oven in the store because I couldn’t afford to pay rent at my apartment.”

Champion Pizza in College Station is the latest pizzeria to open up in the U.S., with plans to keep expanding the chain.

Akdeniz says he loves the people in College Station, and he’s happy to share a slice of New York City with the community here.

“I love it here. I love the people. I haven’t tried any of the other pizza places here yet, but I love the people,” he said.

He says he respects the hard work other pizzerias put in, but that his goal is to make Champion Pizza the very best in town. “I want to bring the best New York pizza to College Station,” Akdeniz said.

For first time customers, Akdeniz recommends the creamy truffle mushroom, margherita, or a slice of New York style pepperoni.

You can celebrate National Pizza Day seven days a week at Champion Pizza. The friendly staff is ready to serve you Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

