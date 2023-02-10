Excitement mounts for Aggie baseball season

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a little over a week Texas A&M baseball opens up their season against Seattle University.

While the expectations are high coming off a trip to Omaha, the Aggies are just excited to play someone in a different jersey.

“I’m fired up. This is going to be awesome,” said junior pitcher Will Johnston. “I love this group of guys. We’ve got a great ball club. We’ve got a great chemistry going on. Everyone loves everybody and I got the feeling everyday when I show up that every single guy in the locker room, everybody that has a jersey, everybody whose got a number is just super excited to be there. I can not wait to play somebody with a different uniform on.”

Aggie baseball begins next Friday at 6 pm at Blue Bell Park.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
Police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested
Several residents in north Bryan and northeast Brazos County reached out to KBTX today to ask...
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the...
Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6
Arrest reports for Scott Michael Siddons, 49, and Leslie Siddons, 45 confirm police were...
Drug-related arrests in College Station linked to fatal search warrant on Spring Loop
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Texas A&M tops Tarleton 12-2 in Trisha Ford’s debut
Texas A&M tops Tarleton 12-2 in Trisha Ford’s debut
(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Oklahoma & Texas to begin competing in SEC in 2024
Aggie Track & Field split between Clemson, Boston and Houston
College Station Police Department
Officer involved shooting