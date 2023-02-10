Excitement mounts for Aggie baseball season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a little over a week Texas A&M baseball opens up their season against Seattle University.

While the expectations are high coming off a trip to Omaha, the Aggies are just excited to play someone in a different jersey.

“I’m fired up. This is going to be awesome,” said junior pitcher Will Johnston. “I love this group of guys. We’ve got a great ball club. We’ve got a great chemistry going on. Everyone loves everybody and I got the feeling everyday when I show up that every single guy in the locker room, everybody that has a jersey, everybody whose got a number is just super excited to be there. I can not wait to play somebody with a different uniform on.”

Aggie baseball begins next Friday at 6 pm at Blue Bell Park.

