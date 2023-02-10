Free Music Friday: Brazos Blues Band

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Terry Easterwood of the Brazos Blues Band joined First News at Four on February 10 for Free Music Friday.

Easterwood is an Aggie and Bryan-based multi-instrumentalist and singer who also plays as a solo artist.

He grew up in Temple and sang in the Temple boys’ choir and at church. He also played the violin as well as the guitar in THS’s award-winning “Highlighters” jazz band.

Easterwood went to Texas A&M after high school, studying mechanical engineering, and earned his spending money by playing in the Fine Line Band in College Station.

His love for music had him playing across Central Texas, the northwest, and South Texas, and he eventually made his way back to Central Texas.

The Brazos Blues Band is Terry Easterwood on guitar/vocals, Jay Lerew on drums, and Dave Durkovic on bass.

You can listen to more of the music by Easterwood and the Brazos Blues Band here.

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.