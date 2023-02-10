Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police executed a trio of early morning search warrants on Wednesday and the first location was in the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road.

Carson Hohensee started Wednesday as a typical work day, arriving an hour before opening time.

“I normally get here at about 4:30 a.m. and sit in my truck, have some me time before work,” said Hohensee.

Suddenly though, his quiet time was over.

“Sometime after 4:30, maybe 4:45,” said Hohensee. “Lines of police cars and police vans and ambulances showed up. They kind of spread out all over the place.”

That house on Greens Prairie Road was right in front of Hohensee’s work place.

“I heard a really loud boom. I stepped out of my truck and I couldn’t see that well since it’s dark, but apparently something was happening at the house across the street,” Hohensee.

College Station police, along with other agencies, say they preformed a “knock and announce” warrant on the residence. Thursday, KBTX learned it was for drug-related activity.

“Eventually we could see the door busted down and windows broken into,” said Hohensee. “We just knew an old couple lived there, but specifically who they were, family or something, we don’t know.”

On Thursday, arrest reports for Scott Michael Siddons, 49, and Leslie Siddons, 45, confirm police were investigating drug-related activity at a home in the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road.

Michael Siddons is charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana greater than 5 pounds - less than 50 pounds, and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone because the Greens Prairie home is located near a school.

Leslie Siddons is charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana greater than 5 pounds - less than 50 pounds.

Kristeen Roe, Brazos County Tax Collector, told KBTX according to public records, a business by the name of Apis Pedigree LP bought the property lot in 2016.

“The property is under a business name. It’s just under 20 acres. There is more than one structure. One is a home, there must be a business out there. A portion is used for agriculture use,” said Roe.

As the investigation continues, police and community members like Hohensee search for more answers.

