Hold onto your hats! Next cold front sets up a windy Friday

Next cold front brings a blustery wind-chilled Friday to the Brazos Valley
Next cold front brings a blustery wind-chilled Friday to the Brazos Valley
By Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday was a gem! Sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the low 70s made for a stellar day of weather. Hope you got out and soaked it all in because Friday will be a MUCH different day. Unlike our cold front earlier this week which brought us a day of overcast skies and off-and-on showers, this is a dry front that will bring a blustery day to cap off the workweek.

As we sleep Thursday night, the cold front blows through the Brazos Valley from northwest to southeast. Another big difference from our front earlier this week is the speed! It moves through our northwestern counties between 9pm and 11pm, the central Brazos Valley around midnight, and clears to our southeast by the predawn hours of Friday morning. While we will not have to worry about rain and rumbles waking us up, you may hear a bit of rustling outside your window. Winds just along the frontal boundary will huff and puff at you around 25-30mph. Expect those to pick up in speed a few hours after it passes through.

Through mid-morning, wind gusts will pick up closer around the range of 30-35mph. As of Thursday evening a Wind Advisory had not been issued by the National Weather Service, but the agency has mentioned that one may be necessary. Advisory or not, if you have any lightweight items in the yard, on the porch, or laying around outside, go ahead and bring those closer to the house or inside until Friday evening.

Pair those gusty northwest winds with cooler temperatures behind the front, and Friday will be a wind-chilled day. While temperatures will start pretty seasonable in the mid-40s, our highs will struggle to climb above the lower 50s. Meanwhile, you are dressing for the upper 30s and low 40s. While rain is not the main concern with this system, we could stand to see a brief passing shower around the time you are getting yourself out the door. Bottom line for your Friday - Plan on wind, plan on cold, and plan on it feeling cooler than what the thermometer reads.

