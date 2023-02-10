Love is in the air in Bryan this Valentine’s Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Valentine’s Day treat your special someone to a date night they’ll never forget.

Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan joined The Three to share some of their top Valentine’s Day activities.

If you’re looking for food and drinks, you can spend the evening learning about Valentine’s Day cocktails during the Valentine’s Cocktail Class at Ronin Farm. Enjoy sipping festive cocktails with your sweetheart, discussing tasting notes and more during this tasting experience.

Bundle up and dine under the stars on the terrace at Christopher’s World Grille. Start the date with expertly selected wines and a cheeseboard, then savor classic dishes with an imaginative twist.

Surprise your loved one with expertly crafted sushi at Kanji Sushi. Enjoy a variety of appetizers and sushi plates to share, then end the evening with a slice of matcha cheesecake and black sesame ice cream.

Treat your date to a fine dining experience unlike any other at The Vintage House Restaurant. Every dish showcases the fresh herbs and vegetables from the estate garden and is paired with Messina Hof wine.

Looking for something more active? Destination Bryan has ideas for you, too.

Make art together and create an incredible family heirloom. Surprise your loved one with a couples class at Brazos Glassworks and create a stained glass masterpiece.

Learn the basics of decorating beautiful Valentine’s themed cookies with Catherine, the owner of Busha’s Custom Cookies! This is a beginners class, so no experience needed.

Rent a lane at BCS Axe House and enjoy the thrill of throwing axes at a target while bantering and laughing with your sweetheart.

Show off your skills this Valentine’s Day and tee off with virtual, world-renowned golf courses and fun games at BigShots Golf Aggieland. After the game, lounge around a fire pit and sip on carefully crafted cocktails or keep the games going on the putting course.

For music or theatre lovers, there are several shows for you and your significant other to attend.

Bring your date to see Lyle Lovett perform with his Acoustic Group at OPAS for an evening of incredible music from world-renowned musicians.

Watch actors perform “Sleuth,” a high-stakes cat and mouse game with a heart-stopping finish, at Stage Center Community Theatre in Historic Downtown Bryan.

If you want to treat your loved one to a relaxing retreat, check out one of Bryan’s spas.

Show your loved one how much you care with a gift card to Woodhouse Spa where they will be pampered with meditative and rejuvenating treatments including facials, massages, rituals, body treatments and more.

Treat each other to a day of relaxation and luxury with a spa day at Spa Lucia. With a wide variety of relaxing massages, facials, and other services, every visit is completely customizable to each individual.

From fun classes to take together together to exciting activities and romantic dinners, Bryan, Texas is the perfect place to celebrate your love.

