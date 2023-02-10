Montgomery firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty Montgomery firefighter was killed Thursday following a motorcycle crash on the northwest side of Montgomery County.

It happened on FM 149 near FM 1375, according to Montgomery County Police Reporter.

The 24-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene and the crash is being investigated by DPS.

“Please lift up the family of the fallen firefighter and his brothers and sisters in the department and surrounding agencies,” said Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough.

